Christian McCaffrey will be facing the third-worst run defense in the NFL when his San Francisco 49ers meet the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

So far this season, McCaffrey has accumulated a team-leading 1,177 rushing yards on 226 carries (90.5 ypg), while scoring 12 rushing TDs. McCaffrey also averages 33.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 52 balls for 437 yards on the year while scoring five receiving touchdowns.

McCaffrey vs. the Cardinals

McCaffrey vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 5 GP / 62.4 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

5 GP / 62.4 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Six opposing rushers have put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Cardinals during the 2023 season.

12 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Arizona this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Cardinals this season.

The 139.3 rushing yards the Cardinals allow per game makes them the 30th-ranked rush defense in the NFL this season.

Opponents of the Cardinals have totaled 16 touchdowns on the ground (1.2 per game). The Cardinals' defense is 27th in the NFL in that category.

Christian McCaffrey Rushing Props vs. the Cardinals

Rushing Yards: 88.5 (-115)

McCaffrey Rushing Insights

McCaffrey has hit the rushing yards over in nine of 13 opportunities (69.2%).

The 49ers pass on 48.4% of their plays and run on 51.6%. They are third in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 226 of his team's 387 total rushing attempts this season (58.4%).

In nine of his games this year, McCaffrey has run for a touchdown, including two games with multiple TDs.

He has 36.2% of his team's 47 offensive touchdowns this season (17).

He has 52 carries in the red zone (68.4% of his team's 76 red zone rushes).

Christian McCaffrey Receiving Props vs the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-118)

McCaffrey Receiving Insights

In six of 13 games this year, McCaffrey has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

McCaffrey has 17.4% of his team's target share (63 targets on 363 passing attempts).

He has 437 receiving yards on 63 targets to rank 88th in league play with 6.9 yards per target.

McCaffrey has posted a touchdown catch in five of 13 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

McCaffrey has been targeted 12 times in the red zone (23.5% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts).

McCaffrey's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Seahawks 12/10/2023 Week 14 16 ATT / 145 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 12/3/2023 Week 13 17 ATT / 93 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/23/2023 Week 12 19 ATT / 114 YDS / 2 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/19/2023 Week 11 21 ATT / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 25 YDS / 1 TD at Jaguars 11/12/2023 Week 10 16 ATT / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 10 TAR / 6 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs

