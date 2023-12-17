Chandler Stephenson and the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Ottawa Senators at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, at T-Mobile Arena. There are prop bets for Stephenson available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

Stephenson has averaged 15:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).

In five of 27 games this season, Stephenson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Stephenson has a point in 11 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Stephenson has had an assist in a game 10 times this season over 27 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Stephenson hits the over on his points over/under is 54.5%, based on the odds.

Stephenson has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 83 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 27 Games 2 17 Points 1 5 Goals 1 12 Assists 0

