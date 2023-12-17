Should you wager on Chandler Stephenson to light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Ottawa Senators meet up on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Chandler Stephenson score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Stephenson stats and insights

  • Stephenson has scored in five of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Senators.
  • On the power play, Stephenson has accumulated two goals and five assists.
  • Stephenson averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.7%.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators have conceded 83 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 16.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Stephenson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:52 Home L 5-2
12/12/2023 Flames 2 1 1 17:42 Home W 5-4 OT
12/10/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 18:53 Home W 5-4 SO
12/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:27 Away W 6-1
12/6/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:35 Away W 6-3
12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:26 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:49 Away W 4-1
11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:25 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 2-1 OT

Golden Knights vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

