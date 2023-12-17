When the San Francisco 49ers (10-3) and Arizona Cardinals (3-10) match up on December 17 at State Farm Stadium, Brock Purdy and Kyler Murray will be under center for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the edge in this bout? Find out below.

49ers vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

Brock Purdy vs. Kyler Murray Matchup

Brock Purdy 2023 Stats Kyler Murray 13 Games Played 4 70.2% Completion % 60.8% 3,553 (273.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 864 (216.0) 25 Touchdowns 3 7 Interceptions 2 138 (10.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 106 (26.5) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 3

Brock Purdy Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 251.5 yards

: Over/Under 251.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Cardinals Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Cardinals are having trouble keeping opponents out of the end zone, giving up 25.5 points per game (23rd in NFL).

When it comes to defending the pass, Arizona has given up 2,808 passing yards this year, ranking 13th in the league. In terms of passing TDs allowed, it is 28th in the NFL with 22.

Against the run, the Cardinals are struggling this season, with 1,811 rushing yards allowed (30th in NFL). They rank 28th with 16 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Arizona is 20th in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 57.9%. It is 20th in third-down percentage allowed at 46.3%.

Kyler Murray Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 209.5 yards

: Over/Under 209.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD

49ers Defensive Stats

