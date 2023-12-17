Will Brock Purdy Score a Touchdown Against the Cardinals in Week 15?
Should you bet on Brock Purdy scoring a touchdown in the San Francisco 49ers' upcoming Week 15 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals, which kicks off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Will Brock Purdy score a touchdown against the Cardinals?
Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)
- Purdy has taken 37 carries for 138 yards (10.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Purdy has reached the end zone via the ground in two games this season.
Brock Purdy Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|19
|29
|220
|2
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|17
|25
|206
|0
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Week 3
|Giants
|25
|37
|310
|2
|0
|4
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|20
|21
|283
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|17
|24
|252
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|12
|27
|125
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|21
|30
|272
|1
|2
|5
|19
|0
|Week 8
|Bengals
|22
|31
|365
|1
|2
|6
|57
|0
|Week 10
|@Jaguars
|19
|26
|296
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Buccaneers
|21
|25
|333
|3
|0
|4
|14
|0
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|21
|30
|209
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|19
|27
|314
|4
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 14
|Seahawks
|19
|27
|368
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
