Brock Purdy has a decent matchup when his San Francisco 49ers play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Cardinals have allowed 216 passing yards per game, 13th in the NFL.

This year, Purdy has passed for 3,553 yards (273.3 per game), going 252-for-359 (70.2%) and amassing 25 TDs with seven picks. On the ground, Purdy has run 37 times for 138 yards and two TDs, averaging 10.6 yards per game.

Purdy vs. the Cardinals

Purdy vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 3 GP / 153.7 PASS YPG / PASS TD

3 GP / 153.7 PASS YPG / PASS TD Arizona has allowed three opposing players to amass 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Cardinals have given up 13 players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Arizona has allowed six players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Cardinals have allowed three or more TD passes in an outing to two opposing QBs this season.

The 216 passing yards the Cardinals give up per outing makes them the 13th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Cardinals have the No. 27 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 22 this season (1.7 per game).

Brock Purdy Passing Props vs. the Cardinals

Passing Yards: 249.5 (-115)

249.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-182)

Purdy Passing Insights

Purdy has exceeded his passing yards prop total in nine of 13 opportunities this year.

The 49ers pass on 48.4% of their plays and run on 51.6%. They are third in NFL play in points scored.

With 359 attempts for 3,553 passing yards, Purdy is first in NFL action with 9.9 yards per attempt.

Purdy has thrown for a touchdown in 12 of 13 games this season, with more than one TD pass seven times.

He has scored 27 of his team's 47 offensive touchdowns this season (57.4%).

Purdy accounts for 38.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 49 of his total 359 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Brock Purdy Rushing Props vs the Cardinals

Rushing Yards: 7.5 (-120)

Purdy Rushing Insights

Purdy hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in six of his 13 opportunities this season (46.2%).

Purdy has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has six red zone carries for 7.9% of the team share (his team runs on 59.8% of its plays in the red zone).

Purdy's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 12/10/2023 Week 14 19-for-27 / 368 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 12/3/2023 Week 13 19-for-27 / 314 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/23/2023 Week 12 21-for-30 / 209 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/19/2023 Week 11 21-for-25 / 333 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/12/2023 Week 10 19-for-26 / 296 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

