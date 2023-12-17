Should you bet on Brayden Pachal to find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Ottawa Senators face off on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Brayden Pachal score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200

Pachal stats and insights

In one of 15 games this season, Pachal scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Senators.

Pachal has no points on the power play.

Pachal averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are allowing 83 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Pachal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:11 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:35 Home W 5-4 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:03 Home L 2-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:53 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:43 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:35 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:54 Away W 4-3 SO 10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 3-2 10/21/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:27 Away W 5-3

Golden Knights vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

