Will Brayden McNabb Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 17?
When the Vegas Golden Knights square off against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Brayden McNabb score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Brayden McNabb score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
McNabb stats and insights
- McNabb has scored in two of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Senators yet this season.
- McNabb has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 6.3% of them.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have conceded 83 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
McNabb recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:58
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|23:24
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:29
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:59
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:11
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|24:32
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
Golden Knights vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
