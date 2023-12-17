When the Vegas Golden Knights square off against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Brayden McNabb score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Brayden McNabb score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

McNabb stats and insights

  • McNabb has scored in two of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Senators yet this season.
  • McNabb has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators have conceded 83 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

McNabb recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:22 Home L 5-2
12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:58 Home W 5-4 OT
12/10/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 23:24 Home W 5-4 SO
12/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:29 Away W 6-1
12/6/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:59 Away W 6-3
12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:40 Home L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:38 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:05 Away W 4-1
11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:11 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 24:32 Away L 2-1 OT

Golden Knights vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

