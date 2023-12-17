Brandon Aiyuk versus the Arizona Cardinals pass defense and Jalen Thompson is a matchup to watch in Week 15, when the 49ers meet the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. We have stats and information available for you in the following article.

49ers vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cardinals 139.3 11.6 12 49 10.52

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Jalen Thompson Insights

Brandon Aiyuk & the 49ers' Offense

Brandon Aiyuk's 1,053 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 81 times and has collected 56 receptions and six touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, San Francisco has 3,415 (262.7 per game), the third-most in the NFL.

The 49ers are averaging 29.2 points per game, the third-most in the league.

San Francisco has one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 27.9 times per game (fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the 49ers have thrown the ball 51 times this season, ranking them 15th in the NFL.

Jalen Thompson & the Cardinals' Defense

Jalen Thompson leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 62 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.

When it comes to defending against the pass, Arizona's defense is 13th in the NFL with 2,808 passing yards allowed (216 per game) and 28th with 22 passing touchdowns allowed.

So far this season, the Cardinals rank 30th in the league with 25.5 points allowed per game, and they rank 23rd in total yards allowed with 355.3 given up per game.

Arizona has given up over 100 receiving yards to five players this season.

18 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Cardinals this season.

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Jalen Thompson Advanced Stats

Brandon Aiyuk Jalen Thompson Rec. Targets 81 37 Def. Targets Receptions 56 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 18.8 26 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1053 62 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 87.8 5.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 293 4 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 5 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 6 3 Interceptions

