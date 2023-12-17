The San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals are set to square off in a Week 15 matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Will Brandon Aiyuk find his way into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Will Brandon Aiyuk score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Aiyuk's 1,053 yards receiving (87.8 per game) top the 49ers. He has 56 receptions on 81 targets and six TDs.

Aiyuk has had a touchdown catch in five of 12 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Brandon Aiyuk Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 8 8 129 2 Week 2 @Rams 6 3 43 0 Week 4 Cardinals 6 6 148 0 Week 5 Cowboys 7 4 58 0 Week 6 @Browns 10 4 76 0 Week 7 @Vikings 6 5 57 0 Week 8 Bengals 9 5 109 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 3 3 55 1 Week 11 Buccaneers 6 5 156 1 Week 12 @Seahawks 4 2 50 1 Week 13 @Eagles 7 5 46 1 Week 14 Seahawks 9 6 126 0

