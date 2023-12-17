Brandon Aiyuk will be up against the 13th-ranked passing defense in the league when his San Francisco 49ers play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Aiyuk has a team-high 1,053-yard year thus far (87.8 yards per game), with six touchdowns. He has hauled in 56 balls on 81 targets.

Aiyuk vs. the Cardinals

Aiyuk vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 5 GP / 69.6 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 69.6 REC YPG / REC TD Arizona has allowed five opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Cardinals have conceded a TD pass to 18 opposing players this year.

Three opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Arizona on the season.

The 216 passing yards the Cardinals allow per contest makes them the 13th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Cardinals' defense is ranked 27th in the league with 22 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Brandon Aiyuk Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 66.5 (-115)

Aiyuk Receiving Insights

In six of 12 games this season, Aiyuk has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Aiyuk has 22.3% of his team's target share (81 targets on 363 passing attempts).

He has 1,053 receiving yards on 81 targets to rank second in NFL play with 13.0 yards per target.

Aiyuk has had a touchdown catch in five of 12 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has six total touchdowns this season (12.8% of his team's 47 offensive TDs).

With five red zone targets, Aiyuk has been on the receiving end of 9.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

Aiyuk's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 12/10/2023 Week 14 9 TAR / 6 REC / 126 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 12/3/2023 Week 13 7 TAR / 5 REC / 46 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/23/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 2 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 TAR / 5 REC / 156 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 3 REC / 55 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

