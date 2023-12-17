When the Vegas Golden Knights play the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Ben Hutton find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Ben Hutton score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Hutton stats and insights

In one of 25 games this season, Hutton scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Senators.

Hutton has zero points on the power play.

He has a 2.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 83 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Hutton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:15 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:13 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:34 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:36 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:05 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 18:19 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:12 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 15:34 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 2-1 OT

Golden Knights vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

