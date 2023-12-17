The Vegas Golden Knights, including Alex Pietrangelo, are in action Sunday versus the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Pietrangelo intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Pietrangelo has averaged 20:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

In one of 26 games this season, Pietrangelo has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In 10 of 26 games this season, Pietrangelo has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Pietrangelo has an assist in 10 of 26 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Pietrangelo's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Pietrangelo going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 83 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 26 Games 2 14 Points 1 1 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

