The San Francisco 49ers (10-3) head into a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (3-10) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at State Farm Stadium on a five-game winning streak.

49ers and Cardinals recent betting insights and trends can be found below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

49ers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers 12.5 48.5 -800 +550

49ers vs. Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco has had an average of 43.4 points in their games this season, 5.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

The 49ers have gone 7-5-1 against the spread this season.

The 49ers are 10-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 76.9% of those games).

San Francisco has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -800 or shorter.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have played five games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 48.5 points.

Arizona has a 43.2-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 5.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Cardinals have covered the spread seven times this season (7-6-0).

The Cardinals have won three, or 23.1%, of the 13 games they've played as underdogs this season.

Arizona has played as an underdog of +550 or more once this season and lost that game.

49ers vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games 49ers 29.2 3 15.8 1 43.4 4 13 Cardinals 17.7 27 25.5 29 43.2 5 13

49ers vs. Cardinals Betting Insights & Trends

49ers

San Francisco has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, over its last three contests.

In its past three contests, San Francisco has hit the over twice.

The 49ers have fared better in divisional matchups, as they've scored 1.8 more points against teams in their division (31 points per game) compared to their overall season average (29.2 points per game). That said, they've given up 17 points per game in divisional matchups, while allowing 15.8 points per game in all games.

The 49ers have scored a total of 175 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 13.4 per game), while the Cardinals have been outscored by opponents by 101 total points (7.8 per game).

Cardinals

Arizona has covered the spread twice and is 3-0 overall in its past three games.

In the Cardinals' past three contests, they have gone over the total once.

The Cardinals are scoring fewer points in divisional games (12.3 per game) than overall (17.7), and giving up more points in the division (29.5) than overall (25.5).

The 49ers have outscored their opponents by a total of 175 points this season (13.4 per game), and opponents of the Cardinals have outscored them by 101 points on the year (7.8 per game).

49ers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.4 43.8 43.0 Implied Team Total AVG 25.5 27.0 24.3 ATS Record 7-5-1 3-3-0 4-2-1 Over/Under Record 6-6-1 3-3-0 3-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-3 5-1 5-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Cardinals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.2 43.6 42.9 Implied Team Total AVG 25.4 24.7 26.0 ATS Record 7-6-0 4-2-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 7-6-0 6-0-0 1-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-10 2-4 1-6

