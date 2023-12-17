The San Francisco 49ers (10-3) are projected to prolong their five-game winning streak, as they are heavily favored by 12.5 points against the Arizona Cardinals (3-10) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. An over/under of 48 points has been set for this matchup.

49ers vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Arizona Moneyline BetMGM 49ers (-12.5) 48 -900 +600 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel 49ers (-12.5) 47.5 -800 +560 Bet on this game with FanDuel

San Francisco vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Info: CBS

49ers vs. Cardinals Betting Insights

San Francisco's ATS record is 7-5-1 this season.

The 49ers have one win ATS (1-2) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater this year.

San Francisco has gone over in six of its 13 games with a set total (46.2%).

Arizona's record against the spread in 2023 is 7-6-0.

The Cardinals don't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 12.5-point underdog or more this year.

This year, seven of Arizona's 13 games have gone over the point total.

49ers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Brandon Aiyuk - - - - 65.5 (-115) - Jauan Jennings - - - - 16.5 (-115) - George Kittle - - - - 46.5 (-115) - Christian McCaffrey - - 87.5 (-111) - 27.5 (-115) - Brock Purdy 247.5 (-115) - 7.5 (-120) - - - Deebo Samuel - - 14.5 (-115) - 58.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

