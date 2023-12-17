49ers vs. Cardinals: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 15
The San Francisco 49ers (10-3) are projected to prolong their five-game winning streak, as they are heavily favored by 12.5 points against the Arizona Cardinals (3-10) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. An over/under of 48 points has been set for this matchup.
The 49ers' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they face the Cardinals. The recent betting trends and insights for the Cardinals can be found in this article before they play the 49ers.
49ers vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Francisco Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|49ers (-12.5)
|48
|-900
|+600
|FanDuel
|49ers (-12.5)
|47.5
|-800
|+560
San Francisco vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
- TV Info: CBS
49ers vs. Cardinals Betting Insights
- San Francisco's ATS record is 7-5-1 this season.
- The 49ers have one win ATS (1-2) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- San Francisco has gone over in six of its 13 games with a set total (46.2%).
- Arizona's record against the spread in 2023 is 7-6-0.
- The Cardinals don't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 12.5-point underdog or more this year.
- This year, seven of Arizona's 13 games have gone over the point total.
49ers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Brandon Aiyuk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|65.5 (-115)
|-
|Jauan Jennings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16.5 (-115)
|-
|George Kittle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|46.5 (-115)
|-
|Christian McCaffrey
|-
|-
|87.5 (-111)
|-
|27.5 (-115)
|-
|Brock Purdy
|247.5 (-115)
|-
|7.5 (-120)
|-
|-
|-
|Deebo Samuel
|-
|-
|14.5 (-115)
|-
|58.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
