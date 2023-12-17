The San Francisco 49ers (10-3) take a five-game winning streak into a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (3-10) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at State Farm Stadium.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

49ers Insights

The 49ers put up 29.2 points per game, 3.7 more than the Cardinals allow per contest (25.5).

The 49ers rack up 47 more yards per game (402.3) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (355.3).

This season, San Francisco rushes for just 0.3 more yards (139.6) than Arizona allows per contest (139.3).

The 49ers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, three fewer than the Cardinals have forced (15).

49ers Away Performance

The 49ers score 28.7 points per game on the road (0.5 fewer than overall) and allow 15.1 in road games (0.7 fewer than overall).

The 49ers accumulate 366.6 yards per game in away games (35.7 fewer than overall), and concede 312.1 on the road (11.7 more than overall).

On the road the 49ers accumulate more rushing yards (139.9 per game) than overall (139.6). But they also give up more rushing yards (79.6) than overall (78.3).

The 49ers convert 42.9% of third downs in away games (4.6% less than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 40.9% of third downs in road games (1.3% more than overall).

49ers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/23/2023 at Seattle W 31-13 NBC 12/3/2023 at Philadelphia W 42-19 FOX 12/10/2023 Seattle W 28-16 FOX 12/17/2023 at Arizona - CBS 12/25/2023 Baltimore - ABC 12/31/2023 at Washington - FOX 1/7/2024 Los Angeles - -

