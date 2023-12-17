The San Francisco 49ers' (10-3) injury report has 10 players listed heading into their Sunday, December 17 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (3-10). The matchup kicks at 4:05 PM at State Farm Stadium.

The 49ers enter this matchup after a 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks in their last outing.

Their last time out, the Cardinals won 24-10 over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Elijah Mitchell RB Knee Out Spencer Burford OL Knee Questionable Aaron Banks OL Hip Out Dre Greenlaw LB Hip Questionable Charvarius Ward CB Groin Questionable Arik Armstead DL Foot Out Javon Hargrave DL Hamstring Out Oren Burks LB Knee Out Ross Dwelley TE Ankle Out Darrell Luter Jr. CB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kyler Murray QB Thumb Full Participation In Practice Marquise Brown WR Heel Questionable Elijah Wilkinson OL Neck Questionable Blake Gillikin P Back Questionable Jalen Thompson S Toe Limited Participation In Practice Antonio Hamilton CB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Kevin Strong DL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Krys Barnes LB Ribs Questionable Bobby Price CB Quad Out Geoff Swaim TE Back Questionable Starling Thomas V CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Michael Wilson WR Neck Questionable Emari Demercado RB Neck Limited Participation In Practice Tyreke Smith LB NIR Out

49ers vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

49ers Season Insights

The 49ers rank seventh in total defense this season (300.4 yards allowed per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 402.3 total yards per game.

The 49ers have been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (third-best with 29.2 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 15.8 points allowed per game) this year.

The 49ers sport the 16th-ranked defense this season in terms of passing yards (222.1 allowed per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with 262.7 passing yards per game.

San Francisco has been thriving on both sides of the ball in the running game, ranking third-best in rushing offense (139.6 rushing yards per game) and best in rushing defense (78.3 rushing yards allowed per game).

The 49ers have the best turnover margin in the league at +11, forcing 23 turnovers (fourth in NFL) while turning it over 12 times (third in NFL).

49ers vs. Cardinals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-12.5)

49ers (-12.5) Moneyline: 49ers (-800), Cardinals (+550)

49ers (-800), Cardinals (+550) Total: 48.5 points

