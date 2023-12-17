49ers vs. Cardinals Player Props & Odds – Week 15
Star quarterback Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET at State Farm Stadium.
Looking to place a wager on player props in this outing between the 49ers and the Cardinals? Check out player props for the best contributors.
Christian McCaffrey Touchdown Odds
- McCaffrey Odds to Score First TD: +260
- McCaffrey Odds to Score Anytime TD: -105
James Conner Touchdown Odds
- Conner Odds to Score First TD: +850
- Conner Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280
More 49ers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Brandon Aiyuk
|-
|-
|67.5 (-113)
|Jauan Jennings
|-
|-
|17.5 (-113)
|George Kittle
|-
|-
|45.5 (-113)
|Christian McCaffrey
|-
|88.5 (-113)
|28.5 (-113)
|Brock Purdy
|256.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Deebo Samuel
|-
|14.5 (-113)
|62.5 (-113)
More Cardinals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|James Conner
|-
|52.5 (-113)
|-
|Kyler Murray
|214.5 (-113)
|-
|-
