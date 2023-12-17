A win by the San Francisco 49ers over the Arizona Cardinals is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, December 17 at 4:05 PM ET (at State Farm Stadium). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The 49ers have been clicking on all fronts this year, as they rank third-best in scoring offense (29.2 points per game) and best in scoring defense (15.8 points allowed per game). The Cardinals are putting up 296.3 total yards per game on offense this season (26th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 355.3 total yards per contest (23rd-ranked).

49ers vs. Cardinals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction 49ers (-12.5) Under (48) 49ers 31, Cardinals 13

49ers Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the 49ers a 90.0% chance to win.

San Francisco has compiled a 7-5-1 record against the spread this season.

The 49ers have been favored by 12.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

A total of six out of 13 San Francisco games this season have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 48 points, 4.6 more than the average point total for 49ers games this season.

Cardinals Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 14.3% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

Arizona is 7-6-0 ATS this year.

The Cardinals have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Arizona games have hit the over seven out of 13 times this year.

Games involving the Cardinals this year have averaged 43.2 points per game, a 4.8-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

49ers vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Francisco 29.2 15.8 29.8 16.5 28.7 15.1 Arizona 17.7 25.5 23.2 28.7 13 22.7

