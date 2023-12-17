The San Francisco 49ers (10-3) take a five-game winning streak into their contest with the Arizona Cardinals (3-10) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. The 49ers are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 11.5 points. The over/under is 48.5 in the outing.

In this week's NFL action, the 49ers square off against the Cardinals. For those who want to make some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two squads.

49ers vs. Cardinals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the 49ers have been winning eight times, have been losing four times, and have been knotted up one time.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 6.1 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 3.5 points on average in the first quarter.

The Cardinals have led five times, have been losing four times, and have been knotted up four times at the end of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

In 13 games this year, the 49ers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter eight times, been outscored four times, and tied one time.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 9.4 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 5.2 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games, been outscored in the second quarter in seven games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

In 13 games this year, the 49ers have lost the third quarter four times and outscored their opponent nine times.

Offensively, San Francisco is averaging 6.4 points in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) this year. It is giving up 3.5 points on average in the third quarter (10th-ranked) on defense.

The Cardinals have lost the third quarter eight times and outscored their opponent five times in 13 games this season.

4th Quarter

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the 49ers have won that quarter in 11 games and have been outscored in that quarter in two games.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering three points on average in that quarter.

In the Cardinals' 13 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter two times, been outscored nine times, and tied two times.

49ers vs. Cardinals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the 49ers have had the lead 10 times (9-1 in those games), have trailed two times (0-2), and have been tied one time (1-0).

Through 13 games this season, the Cardinals have been winning after the first half five times and have trailed after the first half eight times.

2nd Half

The 49ers have outscored their opponent in the second half in 11 games this season, and they've been outscored in the second half in two games.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 14.3 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.5 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games, lost the second half in eight games, and tied in the second half in one game.

