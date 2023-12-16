Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washoe County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:35 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Washoe County, Nevada today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Washoe County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Reno High School at Carson High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Reno, NV
- Conference: 5A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Manogue Catholic High School at Douglas High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Minden, NV
- Conference: 5A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Galena High School at McQueen High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Reno, NV
- Conference: 5A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sparks High School at Churchill County High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Fallon, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Earl Wooster High School at Spring Creek High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Spring Creek, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Valleys High School at Lowry High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Winnemucca, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Incline High School at Sierra Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Carson City, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
