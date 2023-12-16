The Seton Hall Pirates (7-3) will aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the UNLV Rebels (9-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Rebels have won nine games in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey
  • TV: FloHoops

UNLV vs. Seton Hall Scoring Comparison

  • The Rebels average 31.0 more points per game (84.4) than the Pirates give up (53.4).
  • UNLV has put together a 9-0 record in games it scores more than 53.4 points.
  • Seton Hall has a 7-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 84.4 points.
  • The 70.6 points per game the Pirates record are 12.6 more points than the Rebels give up (58.0).
  • Seton Hall is 7-2 when scoring more than 58.0 points.
  • UNLV is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 70.6 points.
  • The Pirates shoot 45.8% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Rebels allow defensively.
  • The Rebels' 45.5 shooting percentage from the field is 8.3 higher than the Pirates have conceded.

UNLV Leaders

  • Desi-Rae Young: 19.1 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.3 STL, 54.4 FG%
  • Kiara Jackson: 14.9 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (13-for-23)
  • Alyssa Brown: 6.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.5 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
  • Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 11.6 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (23-for-56)
  • Nneka Obiazor: 8.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

UNLV Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Northern Arizona W 85-69 J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
12/2/2023 Arizona W 72-53 Cox Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Oklahoma W 92-76 Lloyd Noble Center
12/16/2023 @ Seton Hall - Walsh Gymnasium
12/21/2023 @ Fairleigh Dickinson - Rothman Center
12/30/2023 Utah State - Cox Pavilion

