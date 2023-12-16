The Seton Hall Pirates (7-3) will aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the UNLV Rebels (9-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Rebels have won nine games in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup

UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey

Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey TV: FloHoops

UNLV vs. Seton Hall Scoring Comparison

The Rebels average 31.0 more points per game (84.4) than the Pirates give up (53.4).

UNLV has put together a 9-0 record in games it scores more than 53.4 points.

Seton Hall has a 7-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 84.4 points.

The 70.6 points per game the Pirates record are 12.6 more points than the Rebels give up (58.0).

Seton Hall is 7-2 when scoring more than 58.0 points.

UNLV is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 70.6 points.

The Pirates shoot 45.8% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Rebels allow defensively.

The Rebels' 45.5 shooting percentage from the field is 8.3 higher than the Pirates have conceded.

UNLV Leaders

Desi-Rae Young: 19.1 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.3 STL, 54.4 FG%

19.1 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.3 STL, 54.4 FG% Kiara Jackson: 14.9 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (13-for-23)

14.9 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (13-for-23) Alyssa Brown: 6.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.5 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

6.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.5 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 11.6 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (23-for-56)

11.6 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (23-for-56) Nneka Obiazor: 8.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

UNLV Schedule