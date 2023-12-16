How to Watch the UNLV vs. Seton Hall Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:57 AM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Seton Hall Pirates (7-3) will aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the UNLV Rebels (9-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Rebels have won nine games in a row.
UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey
- TV: FloHoops
UNLV vs. Seton Hall Scoring Comparison
- The Rebels average 31.0 more points per game (84.4) than the Pirates give up (53.4).
- UNLV has put together a 9-0 record in games it scores more than 53.4 points.
- Seton Hall has a 7-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 84.4 points.
- The 70.6 points per game the Pirates record are 12.6 more points than the Rebels give up (58.0).
- Seton Hall is 7-2 when scoring more than 58.0 points.
- UNLV is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 70.6 points.
- The Pirates shoot 45.8% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Rebels allow defensively.
- The Rebels' 45.5 shooting percentage from the field is 8.3 higher than the Pirates have conceded.
UNLV Leaders
- Desi-Rae Young: 19.1 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.3 STL, 54.4 FG%
- Kiara Jackson: 14.9 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (13-for-23)
- Alyssa Brown: 6.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.5 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 11.6 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (23-for-56)
- Nneka Obiazor: 8.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
UNLV Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Northern Arizona
|W 85-69
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|12/2/2023
|Arizona
|W 72-53
|Cox Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|W 92-76
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Walsh Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|@ Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Rothman Center
|12/30/2023
|Utah State
|-
|Cox Pavilion
