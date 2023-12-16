UNLV vs. Saint Mary's (CA) December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The UNLV Rebels (3-3) will face the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
UNLV vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UNLV Players to Watch
- Mitchell Saxen: 9.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Aidan Mahaney: 15.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joshua Jefferson: 9.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Augustas Marciulionis: 8.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alex Ducas: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Saxen: 9.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Mahaney: 15.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jefferson: 9.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marciulionis: 8.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ducas: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
UNLV vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison
|Saint Mary's (CA) Rank
|Saint Mary's (CA) AVG
|UNLV AVG
|UNLV Rank
|272nd
|69.9
|Points Scored
|72.7
|228th
|13th
|61.0
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|240th
|19th
|38.9
|Rebounds
|28.3
|340th
|11th
|13.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|250th
|225th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|7.2
|199th
|161st
|13.6
|Assists
|12.5
|227th
|107th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|10.3
|67th
