The UNLV Rebels (3-3) will face the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

UNLV vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information

UNLV Players to Watch

Mitchell Saxen: 9.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK

9.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK Aidan Mahaney: 15.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Joshua Jefferson: 9.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Augustas Marciulionis: 8.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Alex Ducas: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

UNLV vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison

Saint Mary's (CA) Rank Saint Mary's (CA) AVG UNLV AVG UNLV Rank 272nd 69.9 Points Scored 72.7 228th 13th 61.0 Points Allowed 73.8 240th 19th 38.9 Rebounds 28.3 340th 11th 13.5 Off. Rebounds 8.2 250th 225th 6.9 3pt Made 7.2 199th 161st 13.6 Assists 12.5 227th 107th 10.9 Turnovers 10.3 67th

