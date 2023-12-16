The UNLV Rebels (3-3) will face the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

UNLV vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information

UNLV Players to Watch

  • Mitchell Saxen: 9.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Aidan Mahaney: 15.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joshua Jefferson: 9.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Augustas Marciulionis: 8.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Alex Ducas: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

UNLV vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison

Saint Mary's (CA) Rank Saint Mary's (CA) AVG UNLV AVG UNLV Rank
272nd 69.9 Points Scored 72.7 228th
13th 61.0 Points Allowed 73.8 240th
19th 38.9 Rebounds 28.3 340th
11th 13.5 Off. Rebounds 8.2 250th
225th 6.9 3pt Made 7.2 199th
161st 13.6 Assists 12.5 227th
107th 10.9 Turnovers 10.3 67th

