UNLV vs. Seton Hall Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 16
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:42 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game features the No. 23 UNLV Rebels (9-0) and the Seton Hall Pirates (7-3) facing off at Walsh Gymnasium (on December 16) at 1:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-63 win for UNLV.
The Rebels head into this game after a 92-76 win over Oklahoma on Saturday.
UNLV vs. Seton Hall Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey
UNLV vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction
- Prediction: UNLV 70, Seton Hall 63
Other MWC Predictions
UNLV Schedule Analysis
- Against the Oklahoma Sooners, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Rebels captured their best win of the season on December 9, a 92-76 road victory.
- The Rebels have one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.
- UNLV has two wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.
UNLV 2023-24 Best Wins
- 92-76 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 43) on December 9
- 72-53 at home over Arizona (No. 44) on December 2
- 85-69 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 131) on November 29
- 68-49 over UCSB (No. 145) on November 24
- 93-56 on the road over San Diego (No. 152) on November 25
UNLV Leaders
- Desi-Rae Young: 19.1 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.3 STL, 54.4 FG%
- Kiara Jackson: 14.9 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (13-for-23)
- Alyssa Brown: 6.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.5 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 11.6 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (23-for-56)
- Nneka Obiazor: 8.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
UNLV Performance Insights
- The Rebels outscore opponents by 26.4 points per game (posting 84.4 points per game, 17th in college basketball, and conceding 58.0 per outing, 80th in college basketball) and have a +238 scoring differential.
- At home the Rebels are putting up 87.5 points per game, 2.0 more than they are averaging away (85.5).
- At home, UNLV concedes 52.5 points per game. On the road, it allows 65.8.
