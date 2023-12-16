Saturday's game features the No. 23 UNLV Rebels (9-0) and the Seton Hall Pirates (7-3) facing off at Walsh Gymnasium (on December 16) at 1:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-63 win for UNLV.

The Rebels head into this game after a 92-76 win over Oklahoma on Saturday.

UNLV vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey

UNLV vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 70, Seton Hall 63

UNLV Schedule Analysis

Against the Oklahoma Sooners, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Rebels captured their best win of the season on December 9, a 92-76 road victory.

The Rebels have one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

UNLV has two wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

UNLV 2023-24 Best Wins

92-76 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 43) on December 9

72-53 at home over Arizona (No. 44) on December 2

85-69 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 131) on November 29

68-49 over UCSB (No. 145) on November 24

93-56 on the road over San Diego (No. 152) on November 25

UNLV Leaders

Desi-Rae Young: 19.1 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.3 STL, 54.4 FG%

19.1 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.3 STL, 54.4 FG% Kiara Jackson: 14.9 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (13-for-23)

14.9 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (13-for-23) Alyssa Brown: 6.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.5 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

6.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.5 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 11.6 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (23-for-56)

11.6 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (23-for-56) Nneka Obiazor: 8.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

UNLV Performance Insights

The Rebels outscore opponents by 26.4 points per game (posting 84.4 points per game, 17th in college basketball, and conceding 58.0 per outing, 80th in college basketball) and have a +238 scoring differential.

At home the Rebels are putting up 87.5 points per game, 2.0 more than they are averaging away (85.5).

At home, UNLV concedes 52.5 points per game. On the road, it allows 65.8.

