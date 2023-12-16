The UNLV Rebels (4-4) face the Saint Mary's Gaels (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Footprint Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. UNLV matchup.

UNLV vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNLV vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

UNLV vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Trends

UNLV has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Rebels have won their only game this season when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Saint Mary's (CA) has covered three times in eight chances against the spread this season.

The Gaels and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of eight times this season.

UNLV Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 The Rebels were +50000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +100000, which is the -biggest change in the country.

UNLV has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

