The UNLV Rebels (4-4) battle the Saint Mary's Gaels (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Footprint Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNLV vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports

KPHE - Arizona's Family Sports

How to Watch Other MWC Games

UNLV Stats Insights

The Rebels' 48.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.0 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (39.0%).

This season, UNLV has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.0% from the field.

The Gaels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 295th.

The Rebels average 13.2 more points per game (73.8) than the Gaels allow their opponents to score (60.6).

UNLV is 4-4 when it scores more than 60.6 points.

UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, UNLV scored 0.3 more points per game at home (74.9) than away (74.6).

The Rebels gave up 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 73.3 on the road.

UNLV sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (8.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (36.3%).

UNLV Upcoming Schedule