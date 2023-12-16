How to Watch UNLV vs. Saint Mary's (CA) on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:22 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The UNLV Rebels (4-4) battle the Saint Mary's Gaels (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Footprint Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UNLV vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MWC Games
UNLV Stats Insights
- The Rebels' 48.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.0 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (39.0%).
- This season, UNLV has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.0% from the field.
- The Gaels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 295th.
- The Rebels average 13.2 more points per game (73.8) than the Gaels allow their opponents to score (60.6).
- UNLV is 4-4 when it scores more than 60.6 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, UNLV scored 0.3 more points per game at home (74.9) than away (74.6).
- The Rebels gave up 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 73.3 on the road.
- UNLV sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (8.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (36.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UNLV Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Akron
|W 72-70
|Thomas & Mack Center
|12/9/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|L 78-75
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/13/2023
|Creighton
|W 79-64
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/16/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/21/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
|12/31/2023
|Carroll (MT)
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.