The UNLV Rebels (4-4) battle the Saint Mary's Gaels (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Footprint Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UNLV vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MWC Games

UNLV Stats Insights

  • The Rebels' 48.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.0 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (39.0%).
  • This season, UNLV has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.0% from the field.
  • The Gaels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 295th.
  • The Rebels average 13.2 more points per game (73.8) than the Gaels allow their opponents to score (60.6).
  • UNLV is 4-4 when it scores more than 60.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, UNLV scored 0.3 more points per game at home (74.9) than away (74.6).
  • The Rebels gave up 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 73.3 on the road.
  • UNLV sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (8.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (36.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNLV Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Akron W 72-70 Thomas & Mack Center
12/9/2023 Loyola Marymount L 78-75 Dollar Loan Center
12/13/2023 Creighton W 79-64 Dollar Loan Center
12/16/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) - Footprint Center
12/21/2023 Hofstra - Thomas & Mack Center
12/31/2023 Carroll (MT) - Thomas & Mack Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.