Saturday's contest between the Saint Mary's Gaels (5-5) and UNLV Rebels (4-4) matching up at Footprint Center has a projected final score of 71-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Saint Mary's (CA), who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 16.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UNLV vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Footprint Center

UNLV vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 71, UNLV 67

Spread & Total Prediction for UNLV vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Mary's (CA) (-3.2)

Saint Mary's (CA) (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 138.1

Both Saint Mary's (CA) and UNLV are 3-5-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Gaels are 3-5-0 and the Rebels are 6-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

UNLV Performance Insights

The Rebels score 73.8 points per game (214th in college basketball) and give up 73.1 (234th in college basketball) for a +5 scoring differential overall.

UNLV records 30.8 rebounds per game (350th in college basketball) while allowing 33.3 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.5 boards per game.

UNLV connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (178th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8. It shoots 35.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 38.5%.

UNLV has committed 9.5 turnovers per game (30th in college basketball), 2.1 fewer than the 11.6 it forces (234th in college basketball).

