2024 NCAA Bracketology: UNLV March Madness Odds | December 18
What are UNLV's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Preseason national championship odds: +30000
How UNLV ranks
|Record
|MWC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|4-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|254
UNLV's best wins
On December 13, UNLV registered its best win of the season, a 79-64 victory over the Creighton Bluejays, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25. Kalib Boone led the offense against Creighton, compiling 25 points. Next on the team was Dedan Thomas Jr. with 16 points.
Next best wins
- 72-70 at home over Akron (No. 67/RPI) on November 28
- 71-55 at home over Stetson (No. 139/RPI) on November 11
- 82-68 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 303/RPI) on November 17
UNLV's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 1-1
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), UNLV is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Rebels are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 33rd-most wins.
- UNLV has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, UNLV is playing the 51st-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.
- The Rebels have 20 games left on the schedule, with 19 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and none against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- UNLV has 20 games left on the schedule, with two games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
UNLV's next game
- Matchup: UNLV Rebels vs. Hofstra Pride
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV Channel: MW Network
