What are UNLV's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on UNLV's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Preseason national championship odds: +30000

How UNLV ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-5 0-0 NR NR 254

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNLV's best wins

On December 13, UNLV registered its best win of the season, a 79-64 victory over the Creighton Bluejays, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25. Kalib Boone led the offense against Creighton, compiling 25 points. Next on the team was Dedan Thomas Jr. with 16 points.

Next best wins

72-70 at home over Akron (No. 67/RPI) on November 28

71-55 at home over Stetson (No. 139/RPI) on November 11

82-68 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 303/RPI) on November 17

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UNLV's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 1-1

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), UNLV is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Rebels are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 33rd-most wins.

UNLV has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, UNLV is playing the 51st-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

The Rebels have 20 games left on the schedule, with 19 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and none against teams that have a worse record than their own.

UNLV has 20 games left on the schedule, with two games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UNLV's next game

Matchup: UNLV Rebels vs. Hofstra Pride

UNLV Rebels vs. Hofstra Pride Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada TV Channel: MW Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UNLV games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.