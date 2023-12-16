How to Watch Providence vs. Sacred Heart on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:16 AM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Providence Friars (8-2) will be looking to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Providence vs. Sacred Heart Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Providence Stats Insights
- The Friars make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Pioneers have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
- In games Providence shoots better than 43.2% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Pioneers are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Friars sit at 109th.
- The 74.3 points per game the Friars average are just 1.3 more points than the Pioneers give up (73).
- Providence has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 73 points.
Sacred Heart Stats Insights
- The Pioneers have shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 37.7% shooting opponents of the Friars have averaged.
- Sacred Heart is 3-3 when it shoots higher than 37.7% from the field.
- The Friars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Pioneers rank 206th.
- The Pioneers' 71.8 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 63.5 the Friars allow.
- When Sacred Heart gives up fewer than 74.3 points, it is 2-3.
Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Providence performed better at home last year, averaging 82.9 points per game, compared to 73.9 per game away from home.
- The Friars allowed 70.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.8 in road games.
- In home games, Providence made 0.9 more treys per game (7.1) than on the road (6.2). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to in away games (34.4%).
Sacred Heart Home & Away Comparison
- Sacred Heart scores 74.8 points per game at home, and 70 away.
- In 2023-24 the Pioneers are giving up 9.2 fewer points per game at home (70.6) than on the road (79.8).
- Sacred Heart makes fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (7.4). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than on the road (37.4%).
Providence Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Rhode Island
|W 84-69
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/5/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 72-51
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/10/2023
|Brown
|W 74-54
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|Sacred Heart
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/23/2023
|Butler
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
Sacred Heart Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Boston University
|L 70-49
|William H. Pitt Center
|12/6/2023
|@ St. John's
|L 85-50
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/9/2023
|Fairfield
|L 67-57
|William H. Pitt Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|@ Albany (NY)
|-
|SEFCU Arena
|12/21/2023
|Dartmouth
|-
|William H. Pitt Center
