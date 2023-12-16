Luton Town versus AFC Bournemouth is one of many compelling options on today's Premier League slate.

Searching for how to watch Premier League action? All the games to watch today are here.

Watch AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

Luton Town makes the trip to take on AFC Bournemouth at Dean Court in Bournemouth.

  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Watch Newcastle United vs Fulham

Fulham travels to match up with Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle.

  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Watch Chelsea FC vs Sheffield United

Sheffield United makes the trip to face Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge in London.

  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Watch Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace travels to play Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Burnley FC vs Everton FC

Everton FC journeys to take on Burnley FC at Turf Moor in Burnley.

