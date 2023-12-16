2024 NCAA Bracketology: Nevada March Madness Odds | December 18
If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Nevada and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Nevada's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Preseason national championship odds: +50000
How Nevada ranks
|Record
|MWC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-1
|0-0
|37
|NR
|53
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nevada's best wins
Nevada defeated the Washington Huskies (No. 74-ranked in the RPI rankings) in an 83-76 win on November 12 -- its best win of the season. The leading scorer against Washington was Kenan Blackshear, who dropped 31 points with six rebounds and five assists.
Next best wins
- 72-66 on the road over Hawaii (No. 97/RPI) on December 17
- 77-66 at home over Montana (No. 143/RPI) on November 29
- 72-55 at home over Weber State (No. 151/RPI) on December 13
- 108-83 at home over Portland (No. 174/RPI) on November 18
- 73-59 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 235/RPI) on December 2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Nevada's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- According to the RPI, Nevada has one win against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.
- The Wolf Pack have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one).
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Nevada is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.
- The Wolf Pack have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (five).
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Nevada has been given the 192nd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Glancing at the Wolf Pack's upcoming schedule, they have 17 games versus teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Nevada has 20 games left this year, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Nevada's next game
- Matchup: Temple Owls vs. Nevada Wolf Pack
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV Channel: ESPNU
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Nevada games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.