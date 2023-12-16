If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Nevada and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

How Nevada ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-1 0-0 37 NR 53

Nevada's best wins

Nevada defeated the Washington Huskies (No. 74-ranked in the RPI rankings) in an 83-76 win on November 12 -- its best win of the season. The leading scorer against Washington was Kenan Blackshear, who dropped 31 points with six rebounds and five assists.

Next best wins

72-66 on the road over Hawaii (No. 97/RPI) on December 17

77-66 at home over Montana (No. 143/RPI) on November 29

72-55 at home over Weber State (No. 151/RPI) on December 13

108-83 at home over Portland (No. 174/RPI) on November 18

73-59 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 235/RPI) on December 2

Nevada's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, Nevada has one win against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

The Wolf Pack have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one).

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Nevada is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.

The Wolf Pack have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Nevada has been given the 192nd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Glancing at the Wolf Pack's upcoming schedule, they have 17 games versus teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Nevada has 20 games left this year, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Nevada's next game

Matchup: Temple Owls vs. Nevada Wolf Pack

Temple Owls vs. Nevada Wolf Pack Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 3:00 PM ET Location: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV Channel: ESPNU

