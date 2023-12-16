Lauri Markkanen vs. Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:45 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lauri Markkanen and Domantas Sabonis will go toe to toe when the Utah Jazz (9-16) face the Sacramento Kings (14-9) at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, December 16 at 10:00 PM ET.
Jazz vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
Lauri Markkanen vs. Domantas Sabonis Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Lauri Markkanen
|Domantas Sabonis
|Total Fantasy Pts
|607.4
|1010.5
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|38
|43.9
|Fantasy Rank
|14
|-
Lauri Markkanen vs. Domantas Sabonis Insights
Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz
- Markkanen provides the Jazz 23.7 points, 8.6 boards and 1 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- The Jazz's -194 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 112 points per game (23rd in NBA) while allowing 119.8 per contest (25th in league).
- Utah pulls down 46.7 rebounds per game (third in league) while allowing 42.6 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.1 boards per game.
- The Jazz make 13.2 three-pointers per game (10th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.9 on average.
- Utah has lost the turnover battle by 4.6 per game, committing 16.4 (30th in NBA) while forcing 11.8 (27th in league).
Domantas Sabonis & the Kings
- Sabonis is putting up 18.4 points, 6.9 assists and 12.4 boards per game.
- The Kings average 116.8 points per game (eighth in the league) while giving up 117.1 per outing (22nd in the NBA). They have a -8 scoring differential overall.
- Sacramento pulls down 43.8 rebounds per game (17th in the league) compared to the 43.9 of its opponents.
- The Kings make 15.1 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league), 3.1 more than their opponents (12).
- Sacramento forces 13.5 turnovers per game (16th in the league) while committing 13.2 (14th in NBA action).
Lauri Markkanen vs. Domantas Sabonis Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Lauri Markkanen
|Domantas Sabonis
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-3.4
|-2.8
|Usage Percentage
|24.6%
|21.8%
|True Shooting Pct
|62.9%
|61.5%
|Total Rebound Pct
|13.9%
|19.5%
|Assist Pct
|4.8%
|29.5%
