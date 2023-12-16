Lauri Markkanen and Domantas Sabonis will go toe to toe when the Utah Jazz (9-16) face the Sacramento Kings (14-9) at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, December 16 at 10:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Jazz vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lauri Markkanen vs. Domantas Sabonis Fantasy Comparison

Stat Lauri Markkanen Domantas Sabonis Total Fantasy Pts 607.4 1010.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 38 43.9 Fantasy Rank 14 -

Buy Sabonis and Markkanen gear on Fanatics!

Lauri Markkanen vs. Domantas Sabonis Insights

Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz

Markkanen provides the Jazz 23.7 points, 8.6 boards and 1 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Jazz's -194 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 112 points per game (23rd in NBA) while allowing 119.8 per contest (25th in league).

Utah pulls down 46.7 rebounds per game (third in league) while allowing 42.6 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.1 boards per game.

The Jazz make 13.2 three-pointers per game (10th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.9 on average.

Utah has lost the turnover battle by 4.6 per game, committing 16.4 (30th in NBA) while forcing 11.8 (27th in league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

Sabonis is putting up 18.4 points, 6.9 assists and 12.4 boards per game.

The Kings average 116.8 points per game (eighth in the league) while giving up 117.1 per outing (22nd in the NBA). They have a -8 scoring differential overall.

Sacramento pulls down 43.8 rebounds per game (17th in the league) compared to the 43.9 of its opponents.

The Kings make 15.1 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league), 3.1 more than their opponents (12).

Sacramento forces 13.5 turnovers per game (16th in the league) while committing 13.2 (14th in NBA action).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lauri Markkanen vs. Domantas Sabonis Advanced Stats

Stat Lauri Markkanen Domantas Sabonis Plus/Minus Per Game -3.4 -2.8 Usage Percentage 24.6% 21.8% True Shooting Pct 62.9% 61.5% Total Rebound Pct 13.9% 19.5% Assist Pct 4.8% 29.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.