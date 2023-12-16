Domantas Sabonis, Top Kings Players to Watch vs. the Jazz - December 16
Domantas Sabonis and Collin Sexton are two players to watch when the Sacramento Kings (14-9) and the Utah Jazz (9-16) meet at Golden 1 Center on Saturday. Gametime is set for 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Kings vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, KJZZ
Kings' Last Game
The Kings won their previous game versus the Thunder, 128-123, on Thursday. De'Aaron Fox was their leading scorer with 41 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|De'Aaron Fox
|41
|3
|7
|2
|0
|5
|Domantas Sabonis
|18
|16
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Malik Monk
|18
|1
|9
|0
|1
|4
Kings Players to Watch
- Sabonis posts 18.4 points, 12.4 boards and 6.9 assists per game, making 56.3% of shots from the field.
- Fox averages 30.1 points, 4.4 boards and 6.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Malik Monk averages 14.8 points, 2.6 boards and 5.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Kevin Huerter's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 4.3 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 42.2% from the field and 36.0% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Keegan Murray is posting 13.8 points, 1.7 assists and 5.6 boards per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|De'Aaron Fox
|30.5
|4.5
|7.2
|1.1
|0.2
|3.1
|Domantas Sabonis
|16.4
|12.0
|6.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.6
|Malik Monk
|17.0
|2.4
|4.6
|0.9
|0.2
|3.1
|Kevin Huerter
|8.8
|4.4
|2.6
|0.5
|0.3
|1.8
|Harrison Barnes
|10.6
|3.7
|1.4
|0.5
|0.3
|1.6
