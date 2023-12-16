Domantas Sabonis and Collin Sexton are two players to watch when the Sacramento Kings (14-9) and the Utah Jazz (9-16) meet at Golden 1 Center on Saturday. Gametime is set for 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kings vs. Jazz

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, KJZZ

Kings' Last Game

The Kings won their previous game versus the Thunder, 128-123, on Thursday. De'Aaron Fox was their leading scorer with 41 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 41 3 7 2 0 5 Domantas Sabonis 18 16 7 0 0 1 Malik Monk 18 1 9 0 1 4

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis posts 18.4 points, 12.4 boards and 6.9 assists per game, making 56.3% of shots from the field.

Fox averages 30.1 points, 4.4 boards and 6.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Malik Monk averages 14.8 points, 2.6 boards and 5.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Kevin Huerter's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 4.3 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 42.2% from the field and 36.0% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Keegan Murray is posting 13.8 points, 1.7 assists and 5.6 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 30.5 4.5 7.2 1.1 0.2 3.1 Domantas Sabonis 16.4 12.0 6.5 1.0 0.5 0.6 Malik Monk 17.0 2.4 4.6 0.9 0.2 3.1 Kevin Huerter 8.8 4.4 2.6 0.5 0.3 1.8 Harrison Barnes 10.6 3.7 1.4 0.5 0.3 1.6

