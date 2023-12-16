Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Sacramento Kings-Utah Jazz matchup at Golden 1 Center on Saturday (tip at 10:00 PM ET).

Kings vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -154) 6.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -147)

De'Aaron Fox is posting 30.1 points per game, 0.6 higher than Saturday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 4.4 is 0.9 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).

Fox has picked up 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Saturday (6.5).

He has knocked down 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Collin Sexton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +118) 5.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: -114)

The 20.5 points prop total set for Collin Sexton on Saturday is 6.7 more than his season scoring average (13.8).

His per-game rebound average -- 2.7 -- is 0.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (3.5).

Sexton has averaged 3.4 assists per game this season, 2.1 less than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).

Sexton has averaged 1.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

