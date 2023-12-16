The Sacramento Kings (14-9) go up against the Utah Jazz (9-16) on December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ.

Kings vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs Jazz Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Jazz allow to opponents.

In games Sacramento shoots better than 48.4% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.

The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 17th.

The Kings record just three fewer points per game (116.8) than the Jazz allow (119.8).

When Sacramento totals more than 119.8 points, it is 12-0.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings are posting 122.2 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 111.8 points per contest.

Sacramento is allowing 120.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 6.2 more points than it is allowing when playing on the road (114.2).

Looking at three-point shooting, the Kings have fared better in home games this year, averaging 15.8 treys per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 14.4 threes per game and a 35.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Kings Injuries