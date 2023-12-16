How to Watch the Kings vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:33 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sacramento Kings (14-9) go up against the Utah Jazz (9-16) on December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ.
Kings vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
Kings vs Jazz Additional Info
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Jazz allow to opponents.
- In games Sacramento shoots better than 48.4% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
- The Jazz are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 17th.
- The Kings record just three fewer points per game (116.8) than the Jazz allow (119.8).
- When Sacramento totals more than 119.8 points, it is 12-0.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- The Kings are posting 122.2 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 111.8 points per contest.
- Sacramento is allowing 120.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 6.2 more points than it is allowing when playing on the road (114.2).
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Kings have fared better in home games this year, averaging 15.8 treys per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 14.4 threes per game and a 35.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|De'Aaron Fox
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Alex Len
|Out
|Ankle
