The Sacramento Kings (14-9) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Utah Jazz (9-16) at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, December 16 at 10:00 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Kings earned a 128-123 victory against the Thunder. In the victory, De'Aaron Fox paced the Kings with 41 points.

Kings vs Jazz Additional Info

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Alex Len C Out Ankle 2.5 2.7 0.8

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Luka Samanic: Out (Illness), Lauri Markkanen: Out (Hamstring), Jordan Clarkson: Out (Hamstring), John Collins: Out (Illness), Keyonte George: Out (Ankle)

Kings vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ

