Kings vs. Jazz: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings (14-9) take the court against the Utah Jazz (9-16) as 9.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ. The matchup has a point total of 241.5.
Kings vs. Jazz Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-9.5
|241.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento and its opponents have gone over 241.5 combined points in 10 of 23 games this season.
- The average total in Sacramento's outings this year is 233.9, 7.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Kings are 13-10-0 against the spread this season.
- Sacramento has entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won 10, or 62.5%, of those games.
- Sacramento has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -450.
- The Kings have a 81.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Kings vs Jazz Additional Info
Kings vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 241.5
|% of Games Over 241.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|10
|43.5%
|116.8
|228.8
|117.1
|236.9
|233.8
|Jazz
|9
|36%
|112
|228.8
|119.8
|236.9
|229.1
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- The Kings are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Kings have gone over the total seven times.
- Sacramento has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (6-5-0) than it does in road games (7-5-0).
- The Kings put up just three fewer points per game (116.8) than the Jazz allow (119.8).
- Sacramento is 10-2 against the spread and 12-0 overall when scoring more than 119.8 points.
Kings vs. Jazz Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|13-10
|0-0
|13-10
|Jazz
|13-12
|1-2
|15-10
Kings vs. Jazz Point Insights
|Kings
|Jazz
|116.8
|112
|8
|23
|10-2
|7-2
|12-0
|5-4
|117.1
|119.8
|22
|25
|5-1
|9-2
|4-2
|7-4
