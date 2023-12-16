The Sacramento Kings (14-9) take the court against the Utah Jazz (9-16) as 9.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ. The matchup has a point total of 241.5.

Kings vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -9.5 241.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento and its opponents have gone over 241.5 combined points in 10 of 23 games this season.

The average total in Sacramento's outings this year is 233.9, 7.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Kings are 13-10-0 against the spread this season.

Sacramento has entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won 10, or 62.5%, of those games.

Sacramento has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -450.

The Kings have a 81.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Kings vs Jazz Additional Info

Kings vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 10 43.5% 116.8 228.8 117.1 236.9 233.8 Jazz 9 36% 112 228.8 119.8 236.9 229.1

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Kings have gone over the total seven times.

Sacramento has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (6-5-0) than it does in road games (7-5-0).

The Kings put up just three fewer points per game (116.8) than the Jazz allow (119.8).

Sacramento is 10-2 against the spread and 12-0 overall when scoring more than 119.8 points.

Kings vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Kings and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 13-10 0-0 13-10 Jazz 13-12 1-2 15-10

Kings vs. Jazz Point Insights

Kings Jazz 116.8 Points Scored (PG) 112 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 10-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-2 12-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-4 117.1 Points Allowed (PG) 119.8 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 5-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-2 4-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-4

