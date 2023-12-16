Kings vs. Jazz December 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:17 AM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (7-13), on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Golden 1 Center, battle the Sacramento Kings (11-7). The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Kings vs. Jazz Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, KJZZ
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Kings Games
- December 12 at the Clippers
- December 11 at home vs the Nets
- December 4 at home vs the Pelicans
- December 14 at home vs the Thunder
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis averages 18.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, shooting 57.1% from the floor.
- De'Aaron Fox averages 30.3 points, 4.7 boards and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made treys per game.
- Malik Monk averages 14.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Kevin Huerter averages 13 points, 3.1 assists and 4.7 boards.
- Keegan Murray averages 12.9 points, 1.9 assists and 6.1 rebounds.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Jazz Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, John Collins gives the Jazz 14.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Keyonte George is putting up 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He's draining 34.7% of his shots from the floor and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.
- Talen Horton-Tucker is averaging 9.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He is sinking 37.7% of his shots from the floor and 30.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.
- Collin Sexton gives the Jazz 12.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while posting 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Jazz are getting 9.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Walker Kessler this year.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kings vs. Jazz Stat Comparison
|Kings
|Jazz
|116.5
|Points Avg.
|112.1
|116.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.5
|46.5%
|Field Goal %
|44.7%
|35.5%
|Three Point %
|35.2%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.