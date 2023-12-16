The Utah Jazz (7-13), on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Golden 1 Center, battle the Sacramento Kings (11-7). The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Kings vs. Jazz Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, KJZZ

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Kings Games

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis averages 18.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, shooting 57.1% from the floor.

De'Aaron Fox averages 30.3 points, 4.7 boards and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made treys per game.

Malik Monk averages 14.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Kevin Huerter averages 13 points, 3.1 assists and 4.7 boards.

Keegan Murray averages 12.9 points, 1.9 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, John Collins gives the Jazz 14.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Keyonte George is putting up 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He's draining 34.7% of his shots from the floor and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

Talen Horton-Tucker is averaging 9.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He is sinking 37.7% of his shots from the floor and 30.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Collin Sexton gives the Jazz 12.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while posting 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Jazz are getting 9.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Walker Kessler this year.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Jazz Stat Comparison

Kings Jazz 116.5 Points Avg. 112.1 116.7 Points Allowed Avg. 118.5 46.5% Field Goal % 44.7% 35.5% Three Point % 35.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.