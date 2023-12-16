The Sacramento Kings (14-9) face the Utah Jazz (9-16) as 9.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ.

Jazz vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Sacramento, California

Venue: Golden 1 Center

Jazz vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 122 - Jazz 111

Jazz vs Kings Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Kings (- 9.5)

Kings (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-10.5)

Kings (-10.5) Pick OU: Under (241.5)



Under (241.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.8

The Kings have a 13-10-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 13-12-0 mark of the Jazz.

Sacramento and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 56.5% of the time this season (13 out of 23). That's less often than Utah and its opponents have (15 out of 25).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Kings are 10-6, a better mark than the Jazz have put up (6-15) as moneyline underdogs.

Jazz Performance Insights

With 112 points scored per game and 119.8 points allowed, the Jazz are 23rd in the NBA offensively and 25th on defense.

Utah is the third-best squad in the league in rebounds per game (46.7) and is ranked seventh in rebounds conceded (42.6).

This season the Jazz are ranked ninth in the NBA in assists at 26.7 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Utah is worst in the NBA in committing them (16.4 per game). And it is third-worst in forcing them (11.8 per game).

The Jazz make 13.2 3-pointers per game and shoot 35% from beyond the arc, ranking 10th and 22nd, respectively, in the NBA.

