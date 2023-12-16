The Sacramento Kings (14-9) take the court against the Utah Jazz (9-16) as 9.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ.

Kings vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 122 - Jazz 111

Kings vs Jazz Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Kings (- 9.5)

Kings (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-10.6)

Kings (-10.6) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



Under (239.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.8

The Kings have covered more often than the Jazz this year, sporting an ATS record of 13-10-0, compared to the 13-12-0 record of the Jazz.

Sacramento and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 56.5% of the time this season (13 out of 23). That's less often than Utah and its opponents have (15 out of 25).

The Kings have a .625 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-6) this season while the Jazz have a .286 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (6-15).

Kings Performance Insights

This season, the Kings are scoring 116.8 points per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) and giving up 117.1 points per contest (22nd-ranked).

Sacramento ranks 17th in the NBA with 43.8 boards per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 16th with 43.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Kings have been tallying plenty of assists in 2023-24, ranking fifth-best in the NBA with 27.9 assists per contest.

This year, Sacramento is committing 13.2 turnovers per game (14th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13.5 turnovers per contest (16th-ranked).

The Kings are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking third-best in the league with 15.1 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank 18th with a 36.3% shooting percentage from three-point land.

