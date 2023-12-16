The Sacramento Kings (14-9) face the Utah Jazz (9-16) as 9.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ.

Kings vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Sacramento, California

Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 122 - Jazz 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Kings (- 9.5)

Kings (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-10.5)

Kings (-10.5) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Under (240.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.8

The Kings have covered more often than the Jazz this season, recording an ATS record of 13-10-0, compared to the 13-12-0 record of the Jazz.

Sacramento's games have gone over the total 56.5% of the time this season (13 out of 23), less often than Utah's games have (15 out of 25).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Jazz are 6-15, while the Kings are 10-6 as moneyline favorites.

Kings Performance Insights

Offensively, the Kings are averaging 116.8 points per game (eighth-ranked in league). They are ceding 117.1 points per contest at the other end (22nd-ranked).

With 43.8 boards per game, Sacramento is 17th in the NBA. It surrenders 43.9 rebounds per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Kings have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are dishing out 27.9 per game (fifth-best in NBA).

Sacramento is averaging 13.2 turnovers per game (14th-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 13.5 turnovers per contest (16th-ranked).

The Kings sport a 36.3% three-point percentage this season (18th-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift by draining 15.1 treys per contest (third-best).

