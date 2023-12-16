The Sacramento Kings (14-9) take on the Utah Jazz (9-16) as 9.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ.

Kings vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 122 - Jazz 111

Kings vs Jazz Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Kings (- 9.5)

Kings (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-10.5)

Kings (-10.5) Pick OU: Under (241.5)



Under (241.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.8

The Kings' .565 ATS win percentage (13-10-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Jazz's .520 mark (13-12-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Sacramento and its opponents have eclipsed the total 56.5% of the time this season (13 out of 23). That's less often than Utah and its opponents have (15 out of 25).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Kings are 10-6, a better mark than the Jazz have recorded (6-15) as moneyline underdogs.

Kings Performance Insights

With 116.8 points per game on offense, the Kings are eighth in the NBA. Defensively, they allow 117.1 points per contest, which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, Sacramento is averaging 43.8 boards per game (17th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 43.9 rebounds per contest (16th-ranked).

The Kings have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are averaging 27.9 per game (fifth-best in NBA).

Sacramento is 14th in the NBA with 13.2 turnovers per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 16th with 13.5 forced turnovers per contest.

The Kings rank third-best in the NBA by sinking 15.1 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 18th in the league at 36.3%.

