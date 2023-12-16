The Sacramento Kings (14-9) take the court against the Utah Jazz (9-16) as 9.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ.

Kings vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 122 - Jazz 111

Kings vs Jazz Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Kings (- 9.5)

Kings (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-10.5)

Kings (-10.5) Pick OU: Under (241.5)



Under (241.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.8

The Kings (13-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 56.5% of the time, 4.5% more often than the Jazz (13-12-0) this year.

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Utah and its opponents do it more often (60% of the time) than Sacramento and its opponents (56.5%).

The Kings have a .625 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-6) this season while the Jazz have a .286 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (6-15).

Kings Performance Insights

With 116.8 points per game on offense, the Kings rank eighth in the NBA. At the other end, they allow 117.1 points per contest, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Sacramento is grabbing 43.8 boards per game (18th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 43.9 rebounds per contest (16th-ranked).

The Kings have been piling up assists in 2023-24, ranking fifth-best in the NBA with 27.9 assists per game.

Sacramento is 14th in the NBA with 13.2 turnovers per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 16th with 13.5 forced turnovers per game.

The Kings are top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking third-best in the league with 15.1 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank 18th with a 36.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

