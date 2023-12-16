The Utah Jazz (9-16), on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Golden 1 Center, battle the Sacramento Kings (14-9). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Jazz matchup.

Kings vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Kings vs Jazz Additional Info

Kings vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Kings have a -8 scoring differential, putting up 116.8 points per game (eighth in the league) and giving up 117.1 (22nd in the NBA).

The Jazz's -194 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 112 points per game (23rd in NBA) while giving up 119.8 per outing (25th in league).

The two teams average 228.8 points per game combined, 12.7 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 236.9 points per game combined, 4.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Sacramento has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Utah has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Kings Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG De'Aaron Fox 29.5 -111 30.1

Kings and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +4000 +1600 - Jazz +100000 +50000 -

