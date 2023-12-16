When the Sacramento Kings (14-9) and Utah Jazz (9-16) face off at Golden 1 Center on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, Collin Sexton will be a player to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Kings

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, KJZZ

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz's Last Game

In their previous game, the Jazz beat the Trail Blazers on Thursday, 122-114. Sexton scored a team-high 27 points (and chipped in four assists and two boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Collin Sexton 27 2 4 1 0 2 Simone Fontecchio 24 5 0 1 0 5 Talen Horton-Tucker 23 2 4 4 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jazz Players to Watch

Sexton's averages for the season are 13.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Talen Horton-Tucker averages 10.4 points, 2.7 boards and 4.2 assists, making 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 30.9% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

The Jazz receive 7.4 points per game from Kelly Olynyk, plus 5.9 boards and 4 assists.

The Jazz receive 8.9 points per game from Walker Kessler, plus 8.4 boards and 1 assists.

Simone Fontecchio gets the Jazz 8.8 points, 2.7 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, plus 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Watch Domantas Sabonis, Sexton and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Walker Kessler 8.6 7.9 1.5 0.7 3 0 Collin Sexton 16.8 2.9 3.9 0.8 0 1.5 Simone Fontecchio 13.2 3.8 2.2 0.7 0.8 2.6 Keyonte George 12.7 3.1 4.1 0.4 0.1 1.8 Talen Horton-Tucker 11.1 2.3 3.4 0.9 0.3 1.2

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.