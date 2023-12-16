Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Sacramento Kings host the Utah Jazz at Golden 1 Center on Saturday (tip at 10:00 PM ET).

Jazz vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Jazz vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Collin Sexton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +118) 5.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: -114)

The 13.8 points Collin Sexton has scored per game this season is 6.7 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (20.5).

He has averaged 0.8 less rebounds per game (2.7) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (3.5).

Sexton has averaged 3.4 assists per game this season, 2.1 less than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).

Sexton's 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +118) 5.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: -114)

The 29.5-point prop total set for De'Aaron Fox on Saturday is 0.6 less than his season scoring average (30.1).

He averages 0.9 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 3.5.

Fox has collected 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Saturday's over/under (6.5).

He has hit 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet total on Saturday (2.5).

