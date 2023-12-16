The Sacramento Kings (14-9) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (9-16) on December 16, 2023.

Jazz vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Jazz vs Kings Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz are shooting 45% from the field, 3.9% lower than the 48.9% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.

Utah has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.9% from the field.

The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 15th.

The Jazz average 5.1 fewer points per game (112) than the Kings allow their opponents to score (117.1).

Utah has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Jazz are putting up more points at home (118.1 per game) than on the road (106.4). And they are allowing less at home (116.4) than on the road (122.8).

In 2023-24 Utah is allowing 6.4 fewer points per game at home (116.4) than away (122.8).

The Jazz average one more assists per game at home (27.2) than away (26.2).

Jazz Injuries