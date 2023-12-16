How to Watch the Jazz vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:32 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sacramento Kings (14-9) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (9-16) on December 16, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Jazz
Jazz vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
Jazz vs Kings Additional Info
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz are shooting 45% from the field, 3.9% lower than the 48.9% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.
- Utah has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.9% from the field.
- The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 15th.
- The Jazz average 5.1 fewer points per game (112) than the Kings allow their opponents to score (117.1).
- Utah has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Jazz are putting up more points at home (118.1 per game) than on the road (106.4). And they are allowing less at home (116.4) than on the road (122.8).
- In 2023-24 Utah is allowing 6.4 fewer points per game at home (116.4) than away (122.8).
- The Jazz average one more assists per game at home (27.2) than away (26.2).
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Luka Samanic
|Out
|Illness
|Jordan Clarkson
|Out
|Hamstring
|John Collins
|Out
|Illness
|Keyonte George
|Out
|Ankle
