The Utah Jazz's (9-16) injury report has five players listed heading into a Saturday, December 16 matchup with the Sacramento Kings (14-9) at Golden 1 Center. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Jazz took care of business in their last game 122-114 against the Trail Blazers on Thursday. Collin Sexton scored 27 points in the Jazz's victory, leading the team.

Jazz vs Kings Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Luka Samanic PF Out Illness 3.5 2.2 0.3 Lauri Markkanen PF Out Hamstring 23.7 8.6 1.0 Jordan Clarkson SG Out Hamstring 16.6 3.4 4.9 John Collins PF Out Illness 14.5 8.6 0.9 Keyonte George SG Out Ankle 10.9 3.0 5.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Alex Len: Out (Ankle)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Jazz vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.