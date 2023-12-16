Jazz vs. Kings Injury Report Today - December 16
The Utah Jazz's (9-16) injury report has five players listed heading into a Saturday, December 16 matchup with the Sacramento Kings (14-9) at Golden 1 Center. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET.
The Jazz took care of business in their last game 122-114 against the Trail Blazers on Thursday. Collin Sexton scored 27 points in the Jazz's victory, leading the team.
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Luka Samanic
|PF
|Out
|Illness
|3.5
|2.2
|0.3
|Lauri Markkanen
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
|23.7
|8.6
|1.0
|Jordan Clarkson
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|16.6
|3.4
|4.9
|John Collins
|PF
|Out
|Illness
|14.5
|8.6
|0.9
|Keyonte George
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|10.9
|3.0
|5.0
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
Kings Injuries: Alex Len: Out (Ankle)
Jazz vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
