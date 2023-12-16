The Sacramento Kings (14-9) face the Utah Jazz (9-16) as 9.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ. The point total in the matchup is 241.5.

Jazz vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -9.5 241.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah has played nine games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 241.5 points.

The average over/under for Utah's contests this season is 231.8, 9.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

Utah has a 13-12-0 record against the spread this year.

The Jazz have won in six, or 28.6%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Utah has not won as an underdog of +350 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 22.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Jazz vs Kings Additional Info

Jazz vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 10 43.5% 116.8 228.8 117.1 236.9 233.8 Jazz 9 36% 112 228.8 119.8 236.9 229.1

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.

The Jazz have hit the over in five of their last 10 contests.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.750, 9-3-0 record) than on the road (.308, 4-9-0).

The Jazz average 5.1 fewer points per game (112) than the Kings allow (117.1).

Utah is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall when it scores more than 117.1 points.

Jazz vs. Kings Betting Splits

Jazz and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 13-12 1-2 15-10 Kings 13-10 0-0 13-10

Jazz vs. Kings Point Insights

Jazz Kings 112 Points Scored (PG) 116.8 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 7-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-2 5-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-0 119.8 Points Allowed (PG) 117.1 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 9-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-1 7-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-2

