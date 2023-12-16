The Utah Jazz (7-13), on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Golden 1 Center, take on the Sacramento Kings (11-7). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ.

Jazz vs. Kings Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, KJZZ

Jazz Players to Watch

John Collins delivers 14.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game for the Jazz.

Keyonte George is putting up 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest. He's draining 34.7% of his shots from the floor and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

The Jazz are getting 9.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Talen Horton-Tucker this year.

Collin Sexton is putting up 12.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He is draining 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

Walker Kessler gets the Jazz 9.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game while averaging 0.2 steals and 2.5 blocked shots.

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis averages 18.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest, shooting 57.1% from the floor.

De'Aaron Fox posts 30.3 points, 6.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Malik Monk posts 14.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 42.1% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin Huerter averages 13.0 points, 3.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Keegan Murray averages 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jazz vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Jazz 116.5 Points Avg. 112.1 116.7 Points Allowed Avg. 118.5 46.5% Field Goal % 44.7% 35.5% Three Point % 35.2%

